Guest Writer
Founders of PR Traction
Andrea Holland and Sarah Elder help solopreneurs, consultants and small business owners utilize PR to get leads and sales, without the five-figure a month PR firm price tag. www.prtraction.com.

Why You Should Become a Published Writer as a Solopreneur
Content Marketing

Getting your expertise published can make an impact on your brand, inspire new levels of creativity and make you stand out.
6 min read
What to Do When You're Getting Bad Press
Crisis Management

A step-by-step gameplan for when your company is in the news for the wrong reasons
5 min read
In a Brand Crisis, Should You Turn to Social Media Marketing or PR?
Crisis Management

A guide to using social media marketing and PR during crisis communications.
6 min read
PR 101: How to Talk to a PR Professional
Ready for Anything

Here are five tips on having an effective conversation to help you reach your end goal.
5 min read
