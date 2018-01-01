Andrea J. Miller

Andrea J. Miller

Guest Writer
CEO of The Healthy Org
Andrea J. Miller is an international strategic advisor and subject matter expert in digital health. She advises corporate and startup executives on patient experience, aging and intergenerational management.

More From Andrea J. Miller

Virtually Healthy: 5 Reasons Why Millennials Aren't As Well As They Think
Millennials

Virtually Healthy: 5 Reasons Why Millennials Aren't As Well As They Think

Millennials, the first generation expected to be less prosperous than their parents, may also be less healthy.
6 min read
This Is How Your Company Culture Is Hurting Your Team and the Bottom Line
Company Culture

This Is How Your Company Culture Is Hurting Your Team and the Bottom Line

Excessive work schedules, loneliness and the general stress of work and life combine to create a very anxious staff.
5 min read
Alexa, I Feel Sick … Can Big Tech Solve the Growing Crisis in Healthcare?
Health Care

Alexa, I Feel Sick … Can Big Tech Solve the Growing Crisis in Healthcare?

Healthcare costs are much higher in the U.S. than in comparable countries, but we're sicker and die younger. There is a lot of room for improvement.
8 min read
Trouble Recruiting and Keeping Talent? Your Skimpy Health Insurance Is a Likely Cause
Health Insurance

Trouble Recruiting and Keeping Talent? Your Skimpy Health Insurance Is a Likely Cause

Millennials, just like their parents and grandparents before them, want good health insurance, help saving for retirement and vacation time.
5 min read
