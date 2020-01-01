Andrea Zanon is a senior risk manager and investment advisor, who advised heads of states, ministers of finances and CEOs of global corporations. Mr.Zanon is the founding partner at the Empower Capital, Piave Capital, Empower Cities Foundation and other fintech crowdfunding platforms (United States and Europe).
About Andrea Zanon
More From Andrea Zanon
Covid19
As Machiavelli Said Don't Waste a Good Crisis!
This crisis will continue to cause hardship for people, but it will also create opportunities for innovation across many industries, particularly technology and finance