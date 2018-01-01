Andrew McDermott

Andrew McDermott

Guest Writer
Co-founder of HooktoWin.com

Andrew McDermott is the co-founder of HooktoWin and the co-author of Hook: Why Websites Fail to Make Money. He shows entrepreneurs how to attract and win new customers.

More From Andrew McDermott

People Hating on You? Here Are 4 Ways to Use That Negative Energy to Your Advantage.
Entrepreneur Mindset

People Hating on You? Here Are 4 Ways to Use That Negative Energy to Your Advantage.

Sometimes, "I hate you" is what every entrepreneur needs to hear.
8 min read
Sorry to Tell You But Some Customers Want to See Your Business Fail
Customer Feedback

Sorry to Tell You But Some Customers Want to See Your Business Fail

It's unfortunate psychology but some people can't just leave it at buying from your competitor.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.