Andrew McDermott is the co-founder of HooktoWin and the co-author of Hook: Why Websites Fail to Make Money. He shows entrepreneurs how to attract and win new customers.
Entrepreneur Mindset
People Hating on You? Here Are 4 Ways to Use That Negative Energy to Your Advantage.
Sometimes, "I hate you" is what every entrepreneur needs to hear.
Customer Feedback
Sorry to Tell You But Some Customers Want to See Your Business Fail
It's unfortunate psychology but some people can't just leave it at buying from your competitor.