Andy Katz-Mayfield

Andy Katz-Mayfield

Guest Writer
Co-Founder and CEO of Harry's Inc.
Andy Katz-Mayfield is the co-founder and CEO of Harry’s Inc., an organization building the next great consumer product brands.

More From Andy Katz-Mayfield

We Offer Time Off to Volunteer as a Unique Perk -- But It's Also Good for Business
Volunteering

We Offer Time Off to Volunteer as a Unique Perk -- But It's Also Good for Business

Even though it might seem like a 'cost,' when you look at the data I'd argue that it's actually crazy not to offer a generous volunteer program.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.