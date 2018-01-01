Angela Ruth

Time Management
Entrepreneurs Need a Better Calendar App Than the 2 Everybody Uses
An entrepreneur might be trying to manage employees, multiple businesses, their personal life and there ideas for what comes next.
Partnerships
3 Dating Tips to Find the Right Co-Founder
A good co-founder will boost your startup's chances to succeed.
Artificial Intelligence
Preparing for the Future of AI
AI is in its infancy but already early adapters are earning better profits than competitors who lag.
Workplace Wellness
To Build a Strong Team, You Need to Address All of Your Employees' Needs
You employ people, not automatons. Overlooking their physical and mental health squanders an opportunity to develop a high-performing team.
business relationships
19 Last-Minute Gift Ideas for Cementing a Business Relationship
A small gift is a thoughtful way of telling someone you work or do business with that you appreciate them.
Customer Relationship Management
7 Data Sources You Should Absolutely Be Plugging into Your CRM
Your CRM is your secret weapon, if you're filling it with the right data.
Artificial Intelligence
Could AI Developments Get Out of Hand? Have They Already?
Fear not the killer robot, at least in your business AI applications, but plenty can go wrong that is a lot less dramatic.
Marketing
Bringing Intelligence, Science and Automation Into the Marketing World
Do you lack true marketing expertise? There's an app -- or a fractional CMO -- for that.
Success Habits
5 Bad Habits You Need to Realize Are Undermining Your Leadership
Leaders who don't work on themselves aren't in a good position to inspire anybody to work for them.
Marketing
The Essential Recipe for a Successful Business Campaign
Every campaign is unique in its details but all the successful ones share the same key ingredients.
tech hubs
The Top 7 Cities Competing With Silicon Valley for Tech Entrepreneurs
Don't let the shiny allure of the valley blind you. It's a big country and a lot of places will welcome you warmly.
Internet of Things
25 Innovative IoT Companies and Products You Need to Know
The internet of things has an huge future but don't underestimate how much it is changing the world right now.
Music Industry
How Technology Is Shortening the Road to Fame
Show business is unlikely to ever be a way to get rich quick but technology is making it easier to get known and build an audience.
Marketing
The Many Ways You're Marketing Even When You Don't Even Know You Are
The less your marketing resembles advertising the closer the connection you'll make with your customers.
Sales Strategies
Why Businesses Are Building Pipelines Instead of Buying Lists
Purchasing a list of B2B sales prospects is a shortcut to nowhere.