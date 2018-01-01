Angela Ruth

Angela Ruth

Guest Writer
Entrepreneur and Consultant
Angela Ruth is a freelance writer, journalist and consultant in Silicon Valley. She is a member of the YEC and a startup aficionado. You can follow her online on Twitter and Facebook.

Entrepreneurs Need a Better Calendar App Than the 2 Everybody Uses
Time Management

An entrepreneur might be trying to manage employees, multiple businesses, their personal life and there ideas for what comes next.
14 min read
3 Dating Tips to Find the Right Co-Founder
Partnerships

A good co-founder will boost your startup's chances to succeed.
5 min read
Preparing for the Future of AI
Artificial Intelligence

AI is in its infancy but already early adapters are earning better profits than competitors who lag.
4 min read
To Build a Strong Team, You Need to Address All of Your Employees' Needs
Workplace Wellness

You employ people, not automatons. Overlooking their physical and mental health squanders an opportunity to develop a high-performing team.
7 min read
19 Last-Minute Gift Ideas for Cementing a Business Relationship
business relationships

A small gift is a thoughtful way of telling someone you work or do business with that you appreciate them.
11 min read
7 Data Sources You Should Absolutely Be Plugging into Your CRM
Customer Relationship Management

Your CRM is your secret weapon, if you're filling it with the right data.
5 min read
Could AI Developments Get Out of Hand? Have They Already?
Artificial Intelligence

Fear not the killer robot, at least in your business AI applications, but plenty can go wrong that is a lot less dramatic.
6 min read
Bringing Intelligence, Science and Automation Into the Marketing World
Marketing

Do you lack true marketing expertise? There's an app -- or a fractional CMO -- for that.
6 min read
5 Bad Habits You Need to Realize Are Undermining Your Leadership
Success Habits

Leaders who don't work on themselves aren't in a good position to inspire anybody to work for them.
7 min read
The Essential Recipe for a Successful Business Campaign
Marketing

Every campaign is unique in its details but all the successful ones share the same key ingredients.
5 min read
The Top 7 Cities Competing With Silicon Valley for Tech Entrepreneurs
tech hubs

Don't let the shiny allure of the valley blind you. It's a big country and a lot of places will welcome you warmly.
6 min read
25 Innovative IoT Companies and Products You Need to Know
Internet of Things

The internet of things has an huge future but don't underestimate how much it is changing the world right now.
10 min read
How Technology Is Shortening the Road to Fame
Music Industry

Show business is unlikely to ever be a way to get rich quick but technology is making it easier to get known and build an audience.
5 min read
The Many Ways You're Marketing Even When You Don't Even Know You Are
Marketing

The less your marketing resembles advertising the closer the connection you'll make with your customers.
5 min read
Why Businesses Are Building Pipelines Instead of Buying Lists
Sales Strategies

Purchasing a list of B2B sales prospects is a shortcut to nowhere.
6 min read
