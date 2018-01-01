Anil Rego

CEO and Founder, Right Horizons

Anil Rego is the CEO and founder of Right Horizons, an end-to-end Investment advisory and wealth management firm. An MBA and CFA degree holder, Anil believes in the Contrarian approach of wealth management. His areas of expertise includes Corpus fund management, tax planning and end to end financial planning for both residents and NRI investors .

Anil has worked for Wipro as Business Planning and Merger and Acquisition Manager before starting Right Horizons in October 2003. RightHorizons has branches across Bangalore, Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad.

Anil has been a columnist in leading Indian newspapers. He also routinely answers queries in mainline publications and websites. He is also a Guest Lecturer with various business schools like ICFAI, ITM and Union Bank School of management. Anil has also served as member, Board of Governors, at IBSAF.

More From Anil Rego

5 Important Financial Tips For Millennials Before Investing in Mutual Funds
Investments

5 Important Financial Tips For Millennials Before Investing in Mutual Funds

You have to be intelligent in the way you use funds to reduce taxes as funds that invest in stocks are taxed in a way, while funds that invest in fixed income securities face a different way of taxation
5 min read
4 Habits That Will Help You Reach Financial Independence
Personal Finance

4 Habits That Will Help You Reach Financial Independence

Achieving financial independence means you have enough wealth to live on without having to depend on income from some form of formal employment
5 min read
Well-defined Financial Plan is Essential for a Secured Future
Financial Planning

Well-defined Financial Plan is Essential for a Secured Future

A financial plan will help you shape your financial future in a way that critical to achieving your goals
5 min read
How Can You Do Financial Planning Till 90 Years of Age
Financial Planning

How Can You Do Financial Planning Till 90 Years of Age

By following our tips you can bring an end to the insecurity in the financial front for your entire life
4 min read
Do Youngsters Believe in 'Delayed Gratification'?
urban youth

Do Youngsters Believe in 'Delayed Gratification'?

Spending now for a small gratification, or saving now for that much bigger pleasure in the future are two very different choices
4 min read
Which Are the Sectors to Bet on in 2018?
Trends

Which Are the Sectors to Bet on in 2018?

Investors must consider asset allocation, rather than putting all their eggs in one basket in 2018
3 min read
Make Smart Investment Choices Today for a Better Tomorrow
Investments

Make Smart Investment Choices Today for a Better Tomorrow

A smart move like asset allocation gives great results over a long period of time, without having to actively monitor or intervene in the investment process
4 min read
How Planned Investment can Help Entrepreneur Stay Ahead in the Race
Investments

How Planned Investment can Help Entrepreneur Stay Ahead in the Race

A typical business in startup mode always lacks enough working capital since payments are most often used to fund another order.
4 min read
How to Spend Your Month-end Happily
Budgeting

How to Spend Your Month-end Happily

The biggest trick to help you spend less than you earn is to know exactly what you are earning and exactly where are you spending
3 min read
#6 Steps to Plan Your Finances Before You Turn Entrepreneur
Entrepreneurs

#6 Steps to Plan Your Finances Before You Turn Entrepreneur

To be used only during emergencies, there should be a separate sum of Rs 2-3 lakh kept in the bank
6 min read
