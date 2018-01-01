Anjli Jain

Managing Partner, EVC Ventures

Anjli is the Managing Partner at EVC Ventures, a $50 million fund focused exclusively on early stage investments in Ad Tech, E-Commerce, Gaming, Education, Mobile Apps, Enterprise Software, Wearables, IoT etc.

Born in India and raised in the United States, Anjli attended the prestigious Horace Mann School in New York City and later received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Anthropology from Columbia University in the City of New York. She supports organizations such as - Inspiration Corporation and Chicago Foundation for Women.
 

More From Anjli Jain

7 Other Things You Must Know Before Approaching An Investor
Growth Strategies

Do not lose sight of the fact that investors intend to multiply their investment and that is what will bring success to you
5 min read
How Blend of Technology & Innovation Can Transform Today's Classrooms?
Technology

With technology, students are not at all dependent only on classrooms for knowledge they can explore the whole new horizons
3 min read
Steps To Success - What To Know Before Reaching Out To An Investor!
Investments

The investment world is harsh and if you are not good at counting numbers well, it may get worse
5 min read
Communication Skills - An Essential Aspect or Just Another Peripheral Strand of Business?
Communication Strategies

In order to make things work you must brush up your communication game and be the emerge as an effective communicator
4 min read
Turning Tables - How Women Entrepreneurs Are Redefining The World of Business
Women Entrepreneurs

Women entrepreneurs believe in a holistic way of witnessing favorable outcomes, where genders are not defining success
4 min read
Blockchain in Education can do Wonders, Here's Why
Blockchain

Every transaction blockchain is public, synchronized, and encrypted, ensuring security, minimal administration cost, and transparency
4 min read
Are You Integrating Personalized Learning Into Your Curriculum?
edutech

Personalised learning with the help of Artificial Intelligence will change the Education System
4 min read
A VC's Perspective - Open Your Eyes To Management AI
Artificial Intelligence

Administrative tasks which used to take more time and money now can be managed using AI much faster
4 min read
Here's How Narrow AI is Paving a Path Towards Artificial General Intelligence (AGI)
Artificial Intelligence

Narrow (weak) AI is designed to perform a narrow task
4 min read
A VC Perspective - How Valid Is the Threat of Artificial Intelligence on the Job Market?
Artificial Intelligence

AI will make some labor obsolete but we cannot hide from the bigger picture of the potential benefits that it will bring
4 min read
A VC Perspective: Drone Technology Changing The Face Of Robotics Revolution
Drones

The largest use of drones and robots is in defense and industrial manufacturing, increasing the global market share from 14% to 28%
4 min read
How Women Are Changing the Tech-landscape of Start-up Ecosystem
Women Entrepreneurs

The World Economic Forum anticipated that the worldwide gender pay gap, at the rate we are going, won't be met until 2186
3 min read
