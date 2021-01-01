Signing out of account, Standby...
Ankit Aggarwal
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Founder & CEO of Dare2Compete
Ankit Aggarwal's entrepreneurial venture, Dare2Compete, gamifies learning, employee engagement and hiring activities. Fondly known as the "Cool CEO", he is also a TEDx speaker.
Why Virtual and Hybrid Recruiting Is Suddenly Super Popular
The rippling effects of the pandemic pushed industries beyond their limits, forcing recruiters to face their level of preparedness.
