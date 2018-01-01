Ankit Jain

Ankit Jain

Guest Writer
Founder & CEO, MyOperator

Ankit Jain is the Founder and CEO of MyOperator, a call management system for SMEs, SMBs & Enterprise sector which is built on cloud that helps businesses to manage their calls without any hardware or software installation. He currently, leads technology, product marketing and providing overall leadership in the company.

More From Ankit Jain

Cloud Telephony Changing Human Resource Landscape
Cloud Telephony

Cloud Telephony Changing Human Resource Landscape

Cloud telephony has served as the most economic solution to minimize the efforts and costs incurred in a hiring process, and streamline other HR operations
4 min read
Cloud Telephony is Easing the Process of Personal Finance
Cloud Telephony

Cloud Telephony is Easing the Process of Personal Finance

Here's why it would become a necessity for all personal finance firms to adopt cloud telephony to manage their operations, and meet all the regulatory compliances
4 min read
Top 8 Features of Call Management to Robust the Business
CALL MANAGEMENT

Top 8 Features of Call Management to Robust the Business

Having a call management system enhances the on-call experience of your customers as well as of other stakeholders
4 min read
Importance of Cloud Telephony in Digital India
Cloud Telephony

Importance of Cloud Telephony in Digital India

Cloud technology is a smart way to communicate with billions of people at one go
4 min read
10 Things Entrepreneurs Must Avoid While Starting Their Ventures In India
Startup Tips

10 Things Entrepreneurs Must Avoid While Starting Their Ventures In India

Entrepreneurship is a tricky choice to make.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.