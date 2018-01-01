Ann Tran

Ann Tran

Guest Writer
Social Media Consultant
Ann Tran is a respected social media consultant, travel social marketing strategist, influencer, and sought-after speaker at social media and technology events.  Ann helps brands understand and use the power of digital media and online influence to build their business. 

Pitch Perfect: How to Turn a No Into a Yes
Social Media

Social media is not a one-night stand; it takes time to build and continually nurture this relationship.
3 min read
How Influencers Should Be Compensated by Brands
Influencers

Entrepreneurs that make their living as influencers need to be compensated not with swag but with a paycheck.
6 min read
Sense and Sensibility: Using Social Media the Right Way
Social Media

Remember, slow and steady wins the race.
3 min read
3 Social-Media Mistakes That Are Killing Interest in Your Company
Social Media Marketing

While entrepreneurs launch social-media campaigns to help spread the word, their strategy can backfire -- causing more harm than good. Here are three things not to do.
3 min read
Social Media Karma and the Golden Rule
Etiquette

The golden rule, 'treat others as one would like others to treat oneself' should always apply in the world of social media.
4 min read
How to Build a Strong Social-Media Presence
Social Media

By implementing these simple steps, entrepreneurs can stay on the forefront of the social-media sphere while also growing their following across social channels.
4 min read
4 Simple Steps to Plan a Successful Tweetup
Networking

For those people constantly on Twitter, planning a tweetup can help bring online relationships offline. Not only does it help with networking but also building your personal brand.
3 min read
The Rules of Engagement: 5 Ways to Connect on Social Media
Engagement

Social media is not just about posting your favorite quotes, photos or links. To succeed, you need to interact on a much more personal level.
5 min read
There Are No Shortcuts to Success in Social Media
Project Grow

A social-media expert can't give you the secret to their success in five minutes, so don't ask.
4 min read
How to Handle Social-Media Criticism
Social Media

Sitting at a computer screen, people often get 'keyboard courage,' freely criticizing others without considering ramifications. When this happens to you, here is how to handle it.
4 min read
Saying 'No' Now Could Save You From Headaches Later
Leadership

As businesses begin to scale, they will experience growing pains. To overcome some of these challenges, entrepreneurs need to learn to say no.
3 min read
The 4 Digital C's Needed for Brand Ambassadors to Thrive
Influencers

When it comes to running an influential online program, make sure you focus on these four aspects.
3 min read
How to Correct 3 Major Social-Media Blunders
Social Media

Social media plays a huge role when developing any sort of brand. If you aren't careful, you could make mistakes that could quickly turn people off.
4 min read
The 5 Habits for Social-Media Success
Social Media

While social media allows you to meet new people, connect with potential customer and hone relationships with business partners, it can be draining. Here are a few tips on remaining productive on social media.
4 min read
How I Went From Zero to 380,000 Twitter Followers Without Spending a Dime
Twitter

Twitter is a great way for your business to share news, engage with customers and attract new ones. While it takes a bit of work to gain a large following, the payoff is huge.
5 min read
