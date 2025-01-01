Anna Hamill
Bio
Anna is London Managing Director of Denomination. She formerly worked client-side (SAB Miller) to agency-side at Design Bridge, where she worked on Mars, RBS and Hiscox, before specialising in drinks. This experience helped her to understand both sides of the fence, informing everything she works on today at Denomination. She is a strong advocate for design in the drinks industry, with the belief that design offers a huge opportunity for drinks brands, crafting a unique accompaniment for life’s most emotive moments.
