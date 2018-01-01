Anne Fisher

Anne Fisher

Anne Fisher is the "Ask Annie" columnist & management/workplace contributor for Fortune.

The Air You Breathe at Work May Be Slowing You Down
The culprit is carbon dioxide, according to a series of studies since 2012.
Why Don't Americans Take More Time Off?
Even if their employers offered unlimited vacation days, most people wouldn't take any more time off than they do now.
Why More Overtime Could Be Bad for Employees
One study suggests that the worst impact of making more workers eligible for overtime would be not on the companies or their shareholders, but on the workers themselves.
Employees Are Happier at Work, But Plan to Quit Anyway
Record numbers of people like their jobs, but think they'd like a different one even better.
What Are Performance Reviews Really About?
'Enough about you. Let's talk about me.'
3 Ways to Rescue a Job Interview That's Going Wrong
How to respond when an interviewer isn't prepared, asks a question that stumps you, or just doesn't think you're so hot.
10 Cool Jobs You Probably Never Thought About
Yes, people really do get paid to taste ice cream. Or play video games. Or fly a blimp.
These Businesses Will Be Booming Until 2020 and Beyond
Here are six of the most promising industries for new graduates, according to a new report.
In Business, Nice Guys Finish First. Yes, Really.
CEOs who score high on traits like integrity and compassion deliver better results for shareholders, says a new book.
There's a Big, Untapped Pool of Potential Tech Talent Out There
There are many bright, motivated high school kids who can't afford four years of college who may very well make highly valuable tech workers.
American Millennials Among the World's Least Skilled, Report Says
Surprised? So were the researchers who tested and compared workers in 23 countries.
Too Busy to Think? You May Suffer From 'Hurry Sickness'
The ailment is hazardous to both your health and your career, says a B-school prof.
When to Quit Your Job and Start Your Own Business
Here are four questions to ask yourself before you quit your day job.
The Most Talked-About Speeches of 2014
What makes some presentations go viral, shared by millions on social media? This list offers some clues.
The 10 Weirdest Office Holiday Gifts
Unsure what, if anything, to give colleagues? Cheer up. You can't do much worse than this.
