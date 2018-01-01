Antonio Neves is a millennial workplace speaker, college leadership expert and award winning journalist (NBC, PBS, BET, etc.). He's the author of 50 Ways To Excel In Your First Job and '50 Things Every College Student Should Know.
Leadership
Do the Job Nobody Else Wants and You'll Never be Overlooked at Work
When you are asked to help, say yes. When you see what needs to be done, do it. You will be prized by everyone you work with.
Hiring
3 Ways to Identify Outstanding College Graduates
How to look beyond the resume to hire exceptional talent.
Starting a Business
Where to Find a Community If You're a Solopreneur
No entrepreneur is an island. From incubators to co-working spaces to networking events, support groups for fellow business owners are springing up across the country.
Starting a Business
Before you Startup: Survival Tips for New Grads
Even if entrepreneurship is on the horizon, getting a job may be your most imminent need. Here, YE's Antonio Neves offers up some top pointers to recent grads.
Entrepreneurs
Back to the Roots' Nikhil Arora on Starting Up
For Nikhil Arora and Back to the Roots' co-founder, entrepreneurship just kind of happened. Here, the young entrepreneur opens up to YE's Antonio Neves on what the ride has been like so far.
Entrepreneurs
Catherine Rohr on Second Chances with Entrepreneurship
YE's Antonio Neves sat down with Catherine Rohr of Defy Ventures to discuss providing felons opportunities in entrepreneurship. Rough talks about developing skills through an education program and success stories.
Starting a Business
Top Tech Entrepreneurs Offer Tips on Starting Up
Thinking of starting a tech startup? Get ready for a bumpy ride. Tech entrepreneurs Dario Meli and Greg Isenberg talk about the agony and ecstasy of starting up.
Entrepreneurs
Mailbox Co-Founder Gentry Underwood on Managing Success
When Underwood's company got snapped up by Dropbox, he says the rush of money and attention has taken some getting used to. Here, the entrepreneur opens to YE's Antonio Neves.
Entrepreneurs
Pack's Megan Casey on the Future of Social Media
Between co-founding Squidoo with Seth Godin, and more recently launching Pack, a social networking site for dog owners, Megan Casey is well-versed in the art of social media. She opens up to YE's Antonio Neves about where she thinks the industry is going and why.
Growth Strategies
About.me's Tony Conrad on Starting Up and Making a Big Exit
YE's Antonio Neves sat down with the entrepreneur, who in 2010 after just four short days in business sold the personal-homepage site to AOL. Conrad talks about the blockbuster exit and why he decided to take About.me back.
Growth Strategies
How to Find a Co-Working Space That's Right for Your Startup
Not all co-working spaces are alike. YE Coach Antonio Neves offers some key factors to consider before you sign up.
Want to Startup? What to Do Before Quitting Your Day Job
Before you say sayonara to your job, be sure to stock up on the lessons you learned as an employee. YE Coach Antonio Neves offers some ideas on what exactly you should remember to take with you when you leave.
Growth Strategies
Why You Should Get Comfortable With Being Uncomfortable
Doing things that make us uncomfortable aren't fun, but they're absolutely necessary. YE business coach Antonio Neves explains.
Entrepreneurs
The Pros and Cons of Studying Entrepreneurship Vs. Just Starting Up
As the school year winds down, aspiring entrepreneurs may wonder whether they should study entrepreneurship in college or just startup. YE Coach Antonio Neves offers some reasons for and against.
Entrepreneurs
Not an Entrepreneur Yet? How to Lead Without a Fancy Job Title
Not sitting in the c-suite at a company, doesn't mean you can't be a leader. Business coach Antonio Neves offers three tips for becoming a vital resource at your company.