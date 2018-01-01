Antonio Neves

Antonio Neves

Guest Writer
Workplace Engagement Speaker, Award-Winning Journalist and Author

Antonio Neves is a millennial workplace speaker, college leadership expert and award winning journalist (NBC, PBS, BET, etc.). He's the author of 50 Ways To Excel In Your First Job and '50 Things Every College Student Should Know.

More From Antonio Neves

Do the Job Nobody Else Wants and You'll Never be Overlooked at Work
Leadership

Do the Job Nobody Else Wants and You'll Never be Overlooked at Work

When you are asked to help, say yes. When you see what needs to be done, do it. You will be prized by everyone you work with.
4 min read
3 Ways to Identify Outstanding College Graduates
Hiring

3 Ways to Identify Outstanding College Graduates

How to look beyond the resume to hire exceptional talent.
4 min read
Where to Find a Community If You're a Solopreneur
Starting a Business

Where to Find a Community If You're a Solopreneur

No entrepreneur is an island. From incubators to co-working spaces to networking events, support groups for fellow business owners are springing up across the country.
4 min read
Before you Startup: Survival Tips for New Grads
Starting a Business

Before you Startup: Survival Tips for New Grads

Even if entrepreneurship is on the horizon, getting a job may be your most imminent need. Here, YE's Antonio Neves offers up some top pointers to recent grads.
1 min read
Back to the Roots' Nikhil Arora on Starting Up
Entrepreneurs

Back to the Roots' Nikhil Arora on Starting Up

For Nikhil Arora and Back to the Roots' co-founder, entrepreneurship just kind of happened. Here, the young entrepreneur opens up to YE's Antonio Neves on what the ride has been like so far.
1 min read
Catherine Rohr on Second Chances with Entrepreneurship
Entrepreneurs

Catherine Rohr on Second Chances with Entrepreneurship

YE's Antonio Neves sat down with Catherine Rohr of Defy Ventures to discuss providing felons opportunities in entrepreneurship. Rough talks about developing skills through an education program and success stories.
1 min read
Top Tech Entrepreneurs Offer Tips on Starting Up
Starting a Business

Top Tech Entrepreneurs Offer Tips on Starting Up

Thinking of starting a tech startup? Get ready for a bumpy ride. Tech entrepreneurs Dario Meli and Greg Isenberg talk about the agony and ecstasy of starting up.
4 min read
Mailbox Co-Founder Gentry Underwood on Managing Success
Entrepreneurs

Mailbox Co-Founder Gentry Underwood on Managing Success

When Underwood's company got snapped up by Dropbox, he says the rush of money and attention has taken some getting used to. Here, the entrepreneur opens to YE's Antonio Neves.
1 min read
Pack's Megan Casey on the Future of Social Media
Entrepreneurs

Pack's Megan Casey on the Future of Social Media

Between co-founding Squidoo with Seth Godin, and more recently launching Pack, a social networking site for dog owners, Megan Casey is well-versed in the art of social media. She opens up to YE's Antonio Neves about where she thinks the industry is going and why.
1 min read
About.me's Tony Conrad on Starting Up and Making a Big Exit
Growth Strategies

About.me's Tony Conrad on Starting Up and Making a Big Exit

YE's Antonio Neves sat down with the entrepreneur, who in 2010 after just four short days in business sold the personal-homepage site to AOL. Conrad talks about the blockbuster exit and why he decided to take About.me back.
1 min read
How to Find a Co-Working Space That's Right for Your Startup
Growth Strategies

How to Find a Co-Working Space That's Right for Your Startup

Not all co-working spaces are alike. YE Coach Antonio Neves offers some key factors to consider before you sign up.
1 min read
Want to Startup? What to Do Before Quitting Your Day Job

Want to Startup? What to Do Before Quitting Your Day Job

Before you say sayonara to your job, be sure to stock up on the lessons you learned as an employee. YE Coach Antonio Neves offers some ideas on what exactly you should remember to take with you when you leave.
1 min read
Why You Should Get Comfortable With Being Uncomfortable
Growth Strategies

Why You Should Get Comfortable With Being Uncomfortable

Doing things that make us uncomfortable aren't fun, but they're absolutely necessary. YE business coach Antonio Neves explains.
1 min read
The Pros and Cons of Studying Entrepreneurship Vs. Just Starting Up
Entrepreneurs

The Pros and Cons of Studying Entrepreneurship Vs. Just Starting Up

As the school year winds down, aspiring entrepreneurs may wonder whether they should study entrepreneurship in college or just startup. YE Coach Antonio Neves offers some reasons for and against.
Not an Entrepreneur Yet? How to Lead Without a Fancy Job Title
Entrepreneurs

Not an Entrepreneur Yet? How to Lead Without a Fancy Job Title

Not sitting in the c-suite at a company, doesn't mean you can't be a leader. Business coach Antonio Neves offers three tips for becoming a vital resource at your company.
1 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.