Anurag Tripathi

Anurag Tripathi

Guest Writer
Author of Kalayug – Rupa Publications
Debutant Author, Anurag Tripathi is an alumnus of the Indian School of Business with a course in Advanced Creative Writing from The University of Oxford, Department for Continuing Education.  An erstwhile Investment Banker, his deal making pursuits and entrepreneurial ventures have given him key insights into the working of Corporate World. A keen observer of people, he is a master raconteur who draws on his vast reservoir of life experiences.

He lives in Paris along with his wife.  Both are avid divers, who like travelling and exploring the world lesser known. 

More From Anurag Tripathi

Problems Plaguing the Art Industry Globally
Art and Craft

Problems Plaguing the Art Industry Globally

Art, today is a 50 billion dollar industry globally. It is non-standardized, the pricing is opaque, and the industry itself is unregulated.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.