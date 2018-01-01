Anurag Tripathi

Guest Writer

Author of Kalayug – Rupa Publications

Debutant Author, Anurag Tripathi is an alumnus of the Indian School of Business with a course in Advanced Creative Writing from The University of Oxford, Department for Continuing Education. An erstwhile Investment Banker, his deal making pursuits and entrepreneurial ventures have given him key insights into the working of Corporate World. A keen observer of people, he is a master raconteur who draws on his vast reservoir of life experiences.



He lives in Paris along with his wife. Both are avid divers, who like travelling and exploring the world lesser known.