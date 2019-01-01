Anush Malik

Co-founder, DesignerPeople

Anush Malik co-founded DesignerPeople along with his life partner Ms. Megha Malik in 2003 to change the perception of brands towards design. He believes that the way brands project or communicate with their consumers through packaging and other kind of designs can deeply impact on the perception of consumers for them.


 

How Product Packaging Can Inspire Sales
Sales Strategies

An often ignored aspect of promoting a product is its packaging but it can be a determinable factor when it comes to selling a product or even a service. Many brands swear by the logic 'Good packaging = Better sales'
