Anushhraay Jalan

Anushhraay Jalan

Managing Partner at Pangram Marketing and Solutions
22 years, Specialised in finance, Pursuing Law and the focal point for Business Development, Client Relations and Sales. He has the knack of coming up with highly innovative pitches along with guarding Pangram's financial capabilities, making him the right person to lead the client relations and finance team. He is a theater enthusiast and avid sport lover. 

More From Anushhraay Jalan

How to Deal With a High-end Client in Your Early 20's
Clients

How to Deal With a High-end Client in Your Early 20's

You will always face different obstacles when approaching a client but always go with a game plan and role-play your pitch in your head before.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.