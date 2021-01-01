Arash Homampour
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Founder and CEO of Homampour Law Firm
Arash Homampour, of the Homampour Law Firm, is a trial attorney who represents individuals in catastrophic injury and wrongful death, employment and insurance bad-faith matters. He is also a DJ and music producer whose record label, There Is A Light, is dedicated to releasing techno and house music.
Listen to Kendrick Lamar: This Is Why It Pays to Give Back
"Sit down ... be humble." Even the most successful business leaders needed help along the way.
