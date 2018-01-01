Aravind Natarajan is the Co-Founder and COO of Zoplay, a Software Development company located in India. Zoplay is a part of Casperon Technologies a leading social and mobile application development company. He has a bachelor degree in Computer science and he loves to write about mobile computing, development and design.
Marketing
#5 Ways to Make Your Marketing Strategy Hyperlocal
Businesses interested in leveraging the local community to generate revenue, have to partake in community discourse in order to initiate and build loyal relationships eventually