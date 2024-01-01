Areej Naqshbandi is a Senior Director and Head of the Project Management Office in the Public Investment Fund (PIF). She is an expert in enterprise portfolio management office having worked at leading international financial, investment, retail institutions and government entities. She has a strong track record in corporate transformation, vision realization and strategy execution.

She obtained her executive MBA from HEC Paris in 2023 and has a bachelor degree in computer and information science from King Saud University. She led the establishment and implementation of six PMOs across different industries using international standards, frameworks and methodologies in addition to implementing different PMO types and engagement models. She implemented various business disciplines starting from process optimization to enterprise performance management and operational excellence.

Across her career journey, Naqshbandi managed the execution and delivery of several strategic giga and transformational programs in various disciplines ranging from institutional, core business, construction to IT projects. In addition, she established the required change management framework to achieve the organizational strategic targets.