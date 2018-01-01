Ari Rabban

Ari Rabban

Guest Writer
CEO of Phone.com

 Ari Rabban is the CEO of Phone.com and a veteran of the IP communications industry. Phone.com’s virtual phone service builds on the digital VoIP industry experience of its founders to deliver a complete suite of enterprise-grade unified communication services at an SMB price. Ari was named among the Top 20 Most Influential People in VoIP 2012 and currently serves on several boards, including the New Jersey Tech Council. You can follow him on Twitter @arabban.

More From Ari Rabban

Net Neutrality Is Quashed, at Least for Now: Will That Repeal Stall Your Startup?
Net Neutrality

Net Neutrality Is Quashed, at Least for Now: Will That Repeal Stall Your Startup?

And how exactly should you prepare for (likely) future slower internet speeds? Have you considered suing the FCC?
7 min read
A Twitter Hashtag Won't Cost Much, But It's Worth Its Weight in Goal. 3 Keys to an Effective Social Media Presence
Social Media

A Twitter Hashtag Won't Cost Much, But It's Worth Its Weight in Goal. 3 Keys to an Effective Social Media Presence

You and your company can get 'social' even without a full-fledged marketing budget.
6 min read
Make 2018 the 'Year of the Business Travel Hack.' Here Are 4 to Get You Started.
Business Travel

Make 2018 the 'Year of the Business Travel Hack.' Here Are 4 to Get You Started.

The next time you hit the road, put together a travel process that keeps you on top of your game -- and don't forget those charging packs.
5 min read
Next Time You Want to :) a Customer, Think Twice
Messaging

Next Time You Want to :) a Customer, Think Twice

Messaging etiquette is crucial for customer service these days. Here's how to not screw it up.
7 min read
Suffering a Launched-From-Home Hangup? Here Are 6 Solutions.
Home-Based Business

Suffering a Launched-From-Home Hangup? Here Are 6 Solutions.

The acceptance of home-based businesses is on the rise, but that doesn't mean you should relax your standards as an entrepreneur.
6 min read
5 Public Speaking Secrets That Will Help You Make Your Company Grow
Public Speaking

5 Public Speaking Secrets That Will Help You Make Your Company Grow

People trust eloquent speakers more than honest ones -- which doesn't mean you should start lying. Just sharpen your speaking skills.
5 min read
Is Your Customer Service Department Prepared for Today's Consumers?
Customer Service

Is Your Customer Service Department Prepared for Today's Consumers?

Keeping your audience happy means handling customer service challenges before they develop. Besides, bringing joy to customers is -- and always should be -- the name of the game.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.