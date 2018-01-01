Arijit Dutta

Arijit Dutta

Guest Writer
Managing Director, Priya Entertainments Pvt Ltd (PEPL)

Arijit Dutta is the Managing Director of Priya Entertainments Pvt Ltd (PEPL), owner of the iconic PRIYA Cinema and Bioscope brands. PEPL has diversified into eco tourism, and has set up eastern India's most modern eco adventure tourism hub, at Khairabera in Purulia. Dutta also spearheads Eastern Fashion Legacy and is the co owner of Jalpaiguri Royals, a celebrity cricket team.

More From Arijit Dutta

#5 Reasons How Mentors can Help Entrepreneurs
mentor-entrepreneur relationship

#5 Reasons How Mentors can Help Entrepreneurs

The most beneficial experience with a mentor is to be transparent and open with them
3 min read
The Drivers and Inhibitors of Entrepreneurial Growth
Entrepreneurship

The Drivers and Inhibitors of Entrepreneurial Growth

Most important role is played by the market and effective marketing is key to the growth of entrepreneurship
3 min read
#6 Effective Entrepreneurial Solutions to Unemployment
Unemployment

#6 Effective Entrepreneurial Solutions to Unemployment

Traditional education systems can be restructured to adequately nurture talent for the needs of the market and the process of learning must continue during employment
3 min read
Can You Learn Entrepreneurship Or Are People Born With It?
Leadership Qualities

Can You Learn Entrepreneurship Or Are People Born With It?

Leadership skills are inborn and it only can be bettered with learning and experience.One should know that there is a difference between learning a skill and mastering it.
3 min read
