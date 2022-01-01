Arnav Pagidyala

Arnav Pagidyala

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Investor at ABCDE Fund

Follow Arnav Pagidyala on Social

Latest

Cryptocurrency / Blockchain

Venture Capitalists are Pouring Money into Web3. Here's Why.

Venture capital firms invested $33 billion in crypto and blockchain startups in 2021 and are on pace to nearly double that in 2022. Here's why VCs are so enamored by Web3.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like