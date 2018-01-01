Artur Kiulian

Guest Writer
Partner at Colab
Artur Kiulian, M.S.A.I., is a partner at Colab, a Los Angeles-based venture studio that helps startups build technology products using the benefits of machine learning. An expert in artificial intelligence, Kiulian is the author of Robot is the Boss: How to do business with artificial intelligence.

More From Artur Kiulian

Robots May Replace Some Jobs, But Your Human Team Members Should Be There to Guide Them
Artificial Intelligence

Robots May Replace Some Jobs, But Your Human Team Members Should Be There to Guide Them

Here are five ways entrepreneurs can embrace workforce automation alongside its intelligent augmentation.
5 min read
5 Things to Keep in Mind When Using Data for Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence

5 Things to Keep in Mind When Using Data for Artificial Intelligence

What is good and what is bad data? Tips for entrepreneurs building intelligent solutions.
7 min read
The 5 Most Interesting Artificial Intelligence Trends for Entrepreneurs to Follow in 2018
Artificial Intelligence

The 5 Most Interesting Artificial Intelligence Trends for Entrepreneurs to Follow in 2018

The current pace of innovation makes it almost impossible to stay on top of the AI trends, but understanding these advancements is a must for business owners who want to stay ahead.
6 min read
5 Ways Small Business Owners Can Benefit from Artificial Intelligence Today
Ready for Anything

5 Ways Small Business Owners Can Benefit from Artificial Intelligence Today

Artificial intelligence can be used to greatly improve your business. Here are the tips on how to start.
5 min read
In the Next Wave Of Innovation, Big Data Is Your Competitive Advantage
Big Data

In the Next Wave Of Innovation, Big Data Is Your Competitive Advantage

Data is becoming a valuable commodity, like oil in the 20th century. Here's how companies should be using it.
6 min read
6 AI-Powered Tools All Entrepreneurs Need to Run Their Business
Artificial Intelligence

6 AI-Powered Tools All Entrepreneurs Need to Run Their Business

Artificial intelligence and machine learning tools can help you better your business. Here are the ones you should try.
5 min read
An AI Bot Just Beat Another Pro Game Player. Here's Why That's A Big Deal.
Artificial Intelligence

An AI Bot Just Beat Another Pro Game Player. Here's Why That's A Big Deal.

OpenAI's win was immediately hailed by Elon Musk as an achievement bigger than Google DeepMind's win in the ancient game of Go.
4 min read
Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg Are Arguing About AI -- But They're Both Missing the Point
Artificial Intelligence

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg Are Arguing About AI -- But They're Both Missing the Point

The dangerous aspect of AI will always come from people and their use of it, not from the technology itself.
5 min read
