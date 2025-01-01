Bio

Arunma Oteh is a highly accomplished leader and expert in global capital markets with 40 years experience in finance, governance, and international development. A former Treasurer of the World Bank, she has also served as Director General of Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission, driving crucial capital market development initiatives and reforms post-global financial crisis. Currently, Arunma is an academic at Oxford University’s Saïd Business School.

Arunma’s new book All Hands on Deck offers a profound case study for the type of leader needed to build sustainable capital markets, drawing on practical anecdotes and insightful reflections from her journey leading Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission. This is a must-read for those looking to unleash the potential of capital markets to generate true global economic and social transformation.