Aseem Khare

Guest Writer
Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Taskbob.com
An IIT Mumbai Alumnus and a highly result oriented leader, founded another startup called Shaukk that helped like-minded people to interact. Before Shaukk, in his previous stint at Nomura, he played an instrumental role as an Equity Structuring Associate where he successfully  designed innovative structured products & strategies for Europe & Asia.

More From Aseem Khare

Moved To A New Home: 5 Must Do's
Relocation

Moved To A New Home: 5 Must Do's

Before you mark the beginning of your relocation success, there are still a couple of things which you need to do around the house and can brook no delay.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.