Signing out of account, Standby...
Ash Cintas
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
Founder and CEO of City Shoppe
Ash Cintas is the founder and CEO of City Shoppe, which empowers anyone to shop local from wherever they are.
Follow Ash Cintas on Social
Latest
Why Purpose-Driven Marketplaces Are the Antidote to Amazon
Values-based marketplaces might just be the antidote to Amazon's war on small businesses.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Entrepreneur Deals
Entrepreneur Deals
-
Jeremy Moser
Co-founder of uSERP, CMO at Wordable
-
Gaby Abrams
Success Coach for Entrepreneurs
-
David Partain
CMO of FlexShares
-
Martin Rowinski
CEO of Boardsi
-
-
Miles Jennings
Founder & COO of Recruiter.com
-
Sarah Smith
Founder of The Dyrt