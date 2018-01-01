Ashok Vashist

Ashok Vashist

Founder & CEO
Ashok Vashist is the Founder & CEO of Aaveg, a Delhi based Employee Transport Management Company with PAN India Presence. He is a forward thinker who has played a pivotal role in disrupting the mobility and ground transportation industry by introducing radio taxies and driver-cum-owner business model.

More From Ashok Vashist

5 Smart Ways for Companies to Simplify Employee Commute
Commutes

5 Smart Ways for Companies to Simplify Employee Commute

These little steps go a long way in communicating to employees that they are being cared for
4 min read
Know How CFOs Are Optimizing Costs Through New-Age Solutions
Growth Strategies

Know How CFOs Are Optimizing Costs Through New-Age Solutions

Here's how CFOs strategize and focus on areas that would deliver the maximum impact to a business
4 min read
What is Lacking For Women Safety in Offices And How to Deal With It
women safety

What is Lacking For Women Safety in Offices And How to Deal With It

When it comes to ensuring inclusivity and safety of women in workplaces, this is merely scratching the tip of an iceberg and we need to do more
5 min read
Are Corporates no longer at the Mercy of Cab Aggregators?
Taxi

Are Corporates no longer at the Mercy of Cab Aggregators?

Fleet services allow corporates to book cabs in bulk or as required!
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.