Ashwin Rao is a Director at Limelight Networks and leads the company's sales organization in India. He is a sales leader with more than 15 years of experience in helping companies find the right technology to solve their specific business challenges in areas such as digital media, cyber security, cloud platforms, AI, SaaS, DB and more. Prior to joining Limelight,

Ashwin held key sales roles at Unbxd Inc., Akamai Technologies, Oracle and more. He holds a Bachelors of Engineering degree from Visvesvaraya Technological University and resides in Delhi.