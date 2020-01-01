About Austin Mac Nab
Mac Nab is CEO, co-founder and executive leader of VizyPay, a West Des Moines, Iowa-based provider of payment technology solutions. Mac Nab is an expert in the payment processing, bank card and retail industries. He's responsible for overseeing the company’s strategy & day-to-day business operations
