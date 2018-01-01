David Baszucki

Founder and CEO of ROBLOX

David Baszucki is the founder and CEO of ROBLOX. A pioneer in pushing the boundaries of the imagination, David has helped champion millions of young and up-and-coming developers in the video game industry via the ROBLOX platform. His vision has given birth to a new genre of entertainment that seamlessly blends together learning, communication, and the latest technology advancements, such as virtual reality, into a cutting-edge platform that allows people of all ages to create fun, imaginative experiences for the entire world to enjoy.