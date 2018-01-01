Aviva Leebow Wolmer is the CEO of Pacesetter Steel Services, an innovative steel distributor with a unique focus on technology, talent, and strong family culture. Her vibrant, technology-driven take on American manufacturing services has made her a pioneer in the steel industry and serves as a model for innovation in traditionally antiquated fields of business. Follow Aviva on Twitter!
Leadership
Balancing Your Associates' Expectations With Your Company's Needs
Leaders walk the tight rope between bettering the company and meeting associates needs.
Entrepreneurs
Look Beyond Your Industry When Benchmarking for Success
Make sure your business thrives by jumping outside of your industry.
Leadership Strategy
Successful Leaders Know They Can Learn From Everyone at Their Company
Smart leaders ditch the top-down, mentor-mentee mindset, creating a culture driven by ideas -- wherever on the organizational chart they happen to come from.
Brand Reputation
5 Things About Your Brand Your Sales Team Must Sell If You Expect Anybody to Buy Your Product
Your salespeople are front-line brand ambassadors. Make sure they are sending the right message.
Company Culture
Giving Just Lip Service to Your Values and Vision Is a Lot Like Not Having Values or Vision
Company leaders must align, define, practice and enforce their values and vision every day to create a culture of success.
Communication Strategies
6 Communication Tips to Strengthen Your Company's Culture
Teams often get tripped up by semantics as members interact. Here's how to model clear, consistent messaging and foster a more respectful work environment.
Gossip
5 Ways to Transform Work Gossip Into Positive Communication
Redirecting the very traits that make gossip so enticing can help build trust among team members and foster productive, meaningful relationships.
Leadership Strategy
3 Pitfalls Recruiters Must Avoid in Job Interviews
HR people need to sharpen their questions and open up the conversation to get the best talent and the right fit.