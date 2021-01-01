Ayman Aly was appointed as Senior Regional Marketing Manager for Industrial and Production solutions at Canon Middle East in February 2017. He has been with Canon Middle East for close to ten years, and prior to this position, he was the regional Marketing Manager for Professional Printing Solutions since 2012. He joined Canon Middle East in 2008 as a Regional Product Manager with a mission to set up Canon Production Printing Business in Middle East and North Africa

In his role, Ayman manages marketing activity for color and black and white production printers, and has overall responsibility for all areas of professional print marketing and business development, which includes different printing technologies, as well as Canon’s increasing solutions portfolio. He leads key professional print, wide format, commercial printing, and photo printing, initiatives across the Middle East and Africa Region.

With more than 20 years of experience in the industry, Ayman previously worked with Xerox, in Egypt in service, sales, and marketing roles in production print. These positions included post sales analyst, pre-sales analyst, and finally account management. Ayman has a Diploma in Business and also a BSc. in Computer Engineering from Egypt.