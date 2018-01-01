Barb Dybwad

Based in Los Angeles, Barb Dybwad has covered and led online editorial teams in technology for the past decade. Specializing in consumer electronics, social media, digital entertainment and personal development, her work has appeared in Forbes, CNN, ABC News, USA Today, Yahoo News, Mashable and Engadget, among others.

Still Not Sure About Windows 8? A 10-Step Guide to Getting Started
How you can get up to speed with the desktop version of Microsoft's new operating system.
7 Ways to Make Gmail Faster
Follow these tips to make your email account more responsive.
4 Simple iPhone Apps for Creating and Editing Documents
These tools offer fast, easy ways to take notes, write documents or jot down ideas.
3 Hot Tech Startups Burning Up L.A.'s 'Silicon Beach'
In startup world, Southern California is giving Silicon Valley a run for its money.
