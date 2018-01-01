Barry Feldman

Barry Feldman

Guest Writer
Content marketing strategist, Copywriter, Creative director

Barry Feldman is a prolific writer with 25 years of experience bringing his clients' online presence to the next level through copywriting and content-marketing creation and consulting. He writes and educates clients on online marketing on The Point and  on many other sites across the web.

More From Barry Feldman

7 Ways to Ensure Your Readers Don't Get Bored and Bail (Infographic)
Content Strategy

7 Ways to Ensure Your Readers Don't Get Bored and Bail (Infographic)

Appeal to your readers' emotions and to their biggest question, "What's in it for me"?
5 min read
Mastering LinkedIn, the Personal Branding Epicenter of the Internet
Linkedin

Mastering LinkedIn, the Personal Branding Epicenter of the Internet

Some important best practices for developing your personal brand with the many opportunities the network offers.
14 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.