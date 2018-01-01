Beas Dev Ralhan

Entrepreneurship
Five Professional Lessons Learnt From My Dad
At times university degrees cannot teach you what elders can teach because there is no better collage than experience and today we bring you a compilation of few such tips
Machine Learning
How Machine Learning is Making Learning Interactive?
AI can make the learning experience engaging for learners by making them aware of their learning habits, encouraging meta-learning, and thus facilitating their holistic development
reskilling
Skilling and Staying Relevant : The Only Way to Survive in the Age of Automation
It is essential that students of today are IT fluent and able to exercise their creativity and critical-thinking skills
education policy
#5 Things Government's New Education Policy Must Have
Many government initiatives, like e-basta, have already introduced digital tools to the classroom
Education
India has a lot to Learn from Foreign Education Systems
Naysayers need to realize that the global approaches will definitely be localized to fit in Indian classrooms
edutech
A Decade of Transformation – Ed-tech Sector Today and Tomorrow
In continuation to the present trend, learning is going to be all the more interactive and engaging
Yoga
Why Every Entrepreneur Must Embrace Yoga
Yoga could help us manage energies and convert negative energies into positive ones.
Teaching
Bite-sized Learning: An Effective Way to Arouse Students' Interest
Bite-sized learning is an approach where students learn the concepts steadily and gradually through short modules, instead of being presented with the entire palate of learning at one go.
Learning
Why Learning Management System is Useful for Young Minds
In-built applications like spreadsheet, word processor and slideshow presentations allow creation of test papers and course materials.