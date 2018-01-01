Beas Dev Ralhan

Beas Dev Ralhan

Co-Founder & CEO - Next Education India Pvt. Ltd.

More From Beas Dev Ralhan

Five Professional Lessons Learnt From My Dad
Entrepreneurship

Five Professional Lessons Learnt From My Dad

At times university degrees cannot teach you what elders can teach because there is no better collage than experience and today we bring you a compilation of few such tips
4 min read
How Machine Learning is Making Learning Interactive?
Machine Learning

How Machine Learning is Making Learning Interactive?

AI can make the learning experience engaging for learners by making them aware of their learning habits, encouraging meta-learning, and thus facilitating their holistic development
3 min read
Skilling and Staying Relevant : The Only Way to Survive in the Age of Automation
reskilling

Skilling and Staying Relevant : The Only Way to Survive in the Age of Automation

It is essential that students of today are IT fluent and able to exercise their creativity and critical-thinking skills
3 min read
#5 Things Government's New Education Policy Must Have
education policy

#5 Things Government's New Education Policy Must Have

Many government initiatives, like e-basta, have already introduced digital tools to the classroom
3 min read
India has a lot to Learn from Foreign Education Systems
Education

India has a lot to Learn from Foreign Education Systems

Naysayers need to realize that the global approaches will definitely be localized to fit in Indian classrooms
4 min read
A Decade of Transformation – Ed-tech Sector Today and Tomorrow
edutech

A Decade of Transformation – Ed-tech Sector Today and Tomorrow

In continuation to the present trend, learning is going to be all the more interactive and engaging
4 min read
Why Every Entrepreneur Must Embrace Yoga
Yoga

Why Every Entrepreneur Must Embrace Yoga

Yoga could help us manage energies and convert negative energies into positive ones.
3 min read
Bite-sized Learning: An Effective Way to Arouse Students' Interest
Teaching

Bite-sized Learning: An Effective Way to Arouse Students' Interest

Bite-sized learning is an approach where students learn the concepts steadily and gradually through short modules, instead of being presented with the entire palate of learning at one go.
4 min read
Why Learning Management System is Useful for Young Minds
Learning

Why Learning Management System is Useful for Young Minds

In-built applications like spreadsheet, word processor and slideshow presentations allow creation of test papers and course materials.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.