Bellaria Jimenez

Guest Writer
Managing partner at MassMutual Tristate

With 20 years of experience in financial planning, Bellaria now leads a team of 35 managers and 170 sales representatives. Since 1995, Bellaria has been working with the Latino community providing education about the importance of financial planning. Bellaria joined MassMutual with a focus on recruiting, training, and developing women.

More From Bellaria Jimenez

Women in Business

5 Ways to Draw More Women Into the Financial Services Industry

The earlier we encourage young women, the more opportunity there is to attract future talent.
5 min read
