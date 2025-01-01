Ben Jeffries
Ben Jeffries, CEO of Influencer, the agency he co-founded with OG YouTuber, turned entrepreneur, investor and King’s Trust chair, Caspar Lee. Under his leadership, Influencer has grown into a global powerhouse, with a team of 150+ industry experts and offices across North America, Europe, and the Middle East. The company works with some of the world’s biggest brands—including Google, Coca-Cola, Amazon, Microsoft, TikTok, and Meta—helping them build real, meaningful connections with creators and their audiences.
Latest
Growth Strategies
The Death Of Vanity Metrics: How to Find the Right Creators for Your Brand
In 2025, successful influencer marketing will focus on engagement, community-building, and platform-native strategies—moving beyond vanity metrics to create meaningful, long-term brand growth.