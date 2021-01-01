About Ben Patwa
Ben Patwa is a consultant and coach to entrepreneurs, TEDx speakers and large organizations across 36 countries. He is an expert in communication, messaging and modern sales strategies utilizing principles backed by neuroscience and behavioral psychology.
More From Ben Patwa
Growth Strategies
What to Borrow From Apple's Business Model to Secure Your Success as an Entrepreneur
If your business is facing increased competition for sales, here is a big lesson from one of the world's most valuable companies.