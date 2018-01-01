Ben Simkin is the founder of BusinessNET, a leading Online Marketing Firm that to-date has increased clients' sales by over $1.45 billion. BusinessNET provide end-to-end marketing and sales services to established companies worldwide.
Starting a Business
7 Steps to Make Your Side Hustle Your Main Gig
Your hobby could be your main job if it's your real passion.
Creativity
5 Ways to Improve Your Entrepreneurial Creativity
For starters, don't use your phone as an alarm clock.
Acquisitions
Why Companies Built to Be Acquired Usually Aren't
If you're in it solely for the payday, it shows in your products and your people.
Technology Startups
What Tech Entrepreneurs Can Learn From the Startup That Beat Google
Facial-recognition experts at NTechLab kept a laser focus -- building credibility and buzz that allowed their company to expand across multiple industries.
Digital Marketing
3 Reasons Why Small Businesses Crash and Burn Online
One size does not fit all in the digital world.
Branding
People Judge Your Brand Before They Even Know What You Sell
Which ice cream flavor is smoother and creamier, Frosh or Frish?
Entrepreneurs
4 Reasons Entrepreneurs Should Learn Another Language
Learning another language forces you to listen.
Sales
Budding Entrepreneurs Must Become Weapons-Grade Sales Machines
Sales will always be at the heart of entrepreneurship. Learn how to become remarkable at it.
Starting a Business
How One Man Turned a Layoff Into a Successful Business
A full-time job at a prospering company does not equate to job security, as one entrepreneur learned after getting laid off.
Thought Leadership
5 Dos and Don'ts of Thought Leadership Marketing
Providing genuine value to your customers without even a hint of self-promotion. This novel concept could put you and your business on the map.
Company Culture
4 Ways to Cultivate a Culture Worthy of Top Industry Talent
Nurturing an enjoyable environment helps retain your best team members and removes a lot of stress.
Personal Health
3 Ways Glowing Health Unlocks Locks the Door of Success
Exercise makes you more productive and better looking. Everybody wants to work with someone like that.
Business Coaching
4 Steps for Growing Your Coaching Business to $1 Million a Year
These strategies will help your online coaching career take off with unlimited growth potential.
How to Be a Millionaire
The 4 Golden Rules of Millionaire Time Management
The less time you squander, the more money you'll have to invest.
Growth Strategies
How to Generate 660 New Leads in a Week Using Social Media Challenges
Take these three steps to achieve a broad reach on social media that can turn into new revenue sources for your business.