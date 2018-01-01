Ben Simkin

Guest Writer
Founder of BusinessNET

Ben Simkin is the founder of BusinessNET, a leading Online Marketing Firm that to-date has increased clients' sales by over $1.45 billion. BusinessNET provide end-to-end marketing and sales services to established companies worldwide.

7 Steps to Make Your Side Hustle Your Main Gig
Starting a Business

Your hobby could be your main job if it's your real passion.
6 min read
5 Ways to Improve Your Entrepreneurial Creativity
Creativity

For starters, don't use your phone as an alarm clock.
7 min read
Why Companies Built to Be Acquired Usually Aren't
Acquisitions

If you're in it solely for the payday, it shows in your products and your people.
4 min read
What Tech Entrepreneurs Can Learn From the Startup That Beat Google
Technology Startups

Facial-recognition experts at NTechLab kept a laser focus -- building credibility and buzz that allowed their company to expand across multiple industries.
4 min read
3 Reasons Why Small Businesses Crash and Burn Online
Digital Marketing

One size does not fit all in the digital world.
6 min read
People Judge Your Brand Before They Even Know What You Sell
Branding

Which ice cream flavor is smoother and creamier, Frosh or Frish?
4 min read
4 Reasons Entrepreneurs Should Learn Another Language
Entrepreneurs

Learning another language forces you to listen.
3 min read
Budding Entrepreneurs Must Become Weapons-Grade Sales Machines
Sales

Sales will always be at the heart of entrepreneurship. Learn how to become remarkable at it.
4 min read
How One Man Turned a Layoff Into a Successful Business
Starting a Business

A full-time job at a prospering company does not equate to job security, as one entrepreneur learned after getting laid off.
3 min read
5 Dos and Don'ts of Thought Leadership Marketing
Thought Leadership

Providing genuine value to your customers without even a hint of self-promotion. This novel concept could put you and your business on the map.
5 min read
4 Ways to Cultivate a Culture Worthy of Top Industry Talent
Company Culture

Nurturing an enjoyable environment helps retain your best team members and removes a lot of stress.
5 min read
3 Ways Glowing Health Unlocks Locks the Door of Success
Personal Health

Exercise makes you more productive and better looking. Everybody wants to work with someone like that.
3 min read
4 Steps for Growing Your Coaching Business to $1 Million a Year
Business Coaching

These strategies will help your online coaching career take off with unlimited growth potential.
7 min read
The 4 Golden Rules of Millionaire Time Management
How to Be a Millionaire

The less time you squander, the more money you'll have to invest.
5 min read
How to Generate 660 New Leads in a Week Using Social Media Challenges
Growth Strategies

Take these three steps to achieve a broad reach on social media that can turn into new revenue sources for your business.
3 min read
