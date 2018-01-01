Bernard Marr

Author, Keynote Speaker and Consultant in Strategy, Performance Management, Analytics and Big Data
Bernard Marr is a best-selling author, keynote speaker and consultant in strategy, performance management, analytics, key performance indicators (KPIs) and big data.

Inspiring Quotes to Help You Get Through Your Work Day
Re-energize your day or week with these inspiring quotes from some of the world's greatest thinkers.
5 min read
10 Toxic Words You Must Not Say in a Job Interview
Even though these seem like just ordinary words, they could be major red flags for an interviewer or recruiter.
4 min read
How to Tame the Big Data Beast
It is one of those topics we can't escape -- and with good reason.
2 min read
The 2 Most Powerful Words a Manager Can Use
Sometimes the power of showing appreciation is overlooked.
4 min read
Stop Using These Words In Your Emails
Do you know how you sound in email marketing?
4 min read
Can You Be Successful and a Good Parent?
Most successful business people I know struggle with balancing work and family life.
4 min read
People, Please Stop Using Pie Charts
They're evil.
5 min read
The 8 Signs of a Bad Leader
Any one or more of these traits would be a red flag that a person might not be ready for a leadership position.
4 min read
The Deadliest Presentation Mistakes Anyone Can Avoid
It's fairly inevitable: At some point in your career, you're likely to be asked to make a presentation. Here's how not to mess it up.
4 min read
Do This One Thing Every Day to Get On the Fast Track to Success
Why do we put off what we know we're supposed to do?
4 min read
How to Make Deathly Dull Meetings Fun Again
Wait, a fun meeting? Is that a real thing?
4 min read
How Successful People Deal With Stress
Research has shown that some stress is good for us. Too much stress, however, can have serious psychological and physiological repercussions.
5 min read
