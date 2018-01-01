Beth Kuhel

Beth is Founder and President of Get Hired, LLC, a career coaching firm specializing in Gen Y and individuals seeking a career change. Beth is a C.E.I.P. (Certified Employment Interview Professional), earned her M.B.A from George Washington University and co-authored From Diploma to Dream Job: Five Overlooked Steps to a Successful Career(available on Amazon http://www.amazon.com/dp/1461087082). Beth offers workshops for University Career Service Departments, Executive Recruiters, Outplacement Services, College Guidance Counselors, College Alumni Associations and for businesses. George Washington University's Career Services Dept. sponsored Beth’s webinar for their worldwide alumni association: Leverage Your College Diploma.