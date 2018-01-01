Beth Kuhel

Beth Kuhel

Beth is Founder and President of Get Hired, LLC, a career coaching firm specializing in Gen Y and individuals seeking a career change. Beth is a C.E.I.P. (Certified Employment Interview Professional), earned her M.B.A from George Washington University and co-authored From Diploma to Dream Job: Five Overlooked Steps to a Successful Career(available on Amazon http://www.amazon.com/dp/1461087082). Beth offers workshops for University Career Service Departments, Executive Recruiters, Outplacement Services, College Guidance Counselors, College Alumni Associations and for businesses. George Washington University's Career Services Dept. sponsored Beth’s webinar for their worldwide alumni association: Leverage Your College Diploma.

More From Beth Kuhel

Do This to Become a More Effective Problem Solver
Listening

Do This to Become a More Effective Problem Solver

Shhhhh. Can you hear it?
4 min read
7 Crisis Lessons From 'The Hunger Games'
Crisis Management

7 Crisis Lessons From 'The Hunger Games'

The dystopian series provides ample social commentary. In addition, we can learn a lot about crisis communications from the 'girl on fire.'
5 min read
What's Your Body Language Saying?
Body Language

What's Your Body Language Saying?

Since we all want to portray ourselves as cool, intelligent, strong, charismatic and interested in others, learning tactics to make a great first impression is critical.
9 min read
Could a Great Corporate Culture Be Bad for Employees?
Office Culture

Could a Great Corporate Culture Be Bad for Employees?

Even the most progressive company that sets the standards for excellence in its human resource practices could fail when the wrong people are brought on board.
5 min read
6 Things Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Astronauts
Growing a Business

6 Things Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Astronauts

Launching rocket ships and new businesses require great skill to guide the projects into an unknown realm. Here are some pointers to help you get your startup off the ground.
9 min read
7 Tips For Getting Good at Spotting Trends
Trends

7 Tips For Getting Good at Spotting Trends

In order to succeed in business you need to anticipate what your market will want or need before it's completely obvious to all. Here's how.
8 min read
How to Increase Productivity, Motivation and Engagement From Your Top Employees
Motivation

How to Increase Productivity, Motivation and Engagement From Your Top Employees

Despite advances in communication technology, many people still feel miserable and disengaged at work. Here's how you can turn that around.
4 min read
