Beth Miller

Guest Writer
Leadership Development Advisor, Speaker, Executive Coach

Beth Armknecht Miller is a certified managerial coach and founder of Executive Velocity Inc., a boutique firm offering talent management and leadership development solutions. She chairs a monthly Atlanta meeting for Vistage, a company that hosts advisory meetings for small business CEOs. Her latest book is Are You Talent Obsessed?

The 3 Nasty Little Secrets About Teams
Managing Teams

Internal competition, poorly designed incentive systems and groupthink can derail your group quickly.
5 min read
7 Ways to Sincerely Encourage Your Employees
Encouragement

Help them. Coach them. Thank them.
4 min read
Decrease Your Stress by Letting Your Team Share the Weight
Leadership Skills

Those people you hired to work in your business? How about you start letting them do their jobs?
4 min read
2 Roadblocks to Successful Leadership Transitions
Business Plans

A solid succession plan and a few ground rules are essential when selling your business.
4 min read
Quarterly 1-1s Are a Waste of Time
Leadership

In this world of rapid change, quarterly meetings aren't enough.
3 min read
What You Know That Just Ain't So Is Killing Your Company
Workplace Diversity

Recognizing our biases makes room for building a creative culture. The alternative is stagnation.
4 min read
4 Steps to Make Employee Development Stick
Employee Training

Improve the way you improve your employees by making a plan for training and development.
4 min read
5 Secrets of Masterful 1-1 Meetings
Leadership

Knowing when to talk and when to listen comes in handy.
4 min read
Pessimists Aren't All That Bad
Managing Teams

When managed properly pessimists can be a valuable addition to your team.
4 min read
Is Your Star Performer Ready for Management?
Talent Management

If your star is missing one of the four skills described here, hit the 'pause' button before making the promotion decision.
5 min read
Stop Treating Your Employees Like Mushrooms
Engaged Employees

Consistent communication keeps employees from feeling that they're kept in the dark and fed, well, you know.
5 min read
4 Small Changes That Will Make You More Productive
Productivity

Focus only on what you can control and/or influence.
4 min read
The Brain Games Great Leaders Play
Fear

What are your workplace fears? And do you let them hold you back?
5 min read
The Riskiest Hire? Your First Sales Rep.
Sales Hiring

Have you mapped out exactly what you want this person to do, and, more importantly, be?
5 min read
Practice the Magical Strength of Vulnerability
Leadership Qualities

Stop thinking of vulnerability as a weakness; it's a leadership strength.
4 min read
