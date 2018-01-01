Beth Miller

Beth Armknecht Miller is a certified managerial coach and founder of Executive Velocity Inc., a boutique firm offering talent management and leadership development solutions. She chairs a monthly Atlanta meeting for Vistage, a company that hosts advisory meetings for small business CEOs. Her latest book is Are You Talent Obsessed?
Managing Teams
The 3 Nasty Little Secrets About Teams
Internal competition, poorly designed incentive systems and groupthink can derail your group quickly.
Encouragement
7 Ways to Sincerely Encourage Your Employees
Help them. Coach them. Thank them.
Leadership Skills
Decrease Your Stress by Letting Your Team Share the Weight
Those people you hired to work in your business? How about you start letting them do their jobs?
Business Plans
2 Roadblocks to Successful Leadership Transitions
A solid succession plan and a few ground rules are essential when selling your business.
Leadership
Quarterly 1-1s Are a Waste of Time
In this world of rapid change, quarterly meetings aren't enough.
Workplace Diversity
What You Know That Just Ain't So Is Killing Your Company
Recognizing our biases makes room for building a creative culture. The alternative is stagnation.
Employee Training
4 Steps to Make Employee Development Stick
Improve the way you improve your employees by making a plan for training and development.
Leadership
5 Secrets of Masterful 1-1 Meetings
Knowing when to talk and when to listen comes in handy.
Managing Teams
Pessimists Aren't All That Bad
When managed properly pessimists can be a valuable addition to your team.
Talent Management
Is Your Star Performer Ready for Management?
If your star is missing one of the four skills described here, hit the 'pause' button before making the promotion decision.
Engaged Employees
Stop Treating Your Employees Like Mushrooms
Consistent communication keeps employees from feeling that they're kept in the dark and fed, well, you know.
Productivity
4 Small Changes That Will Make You More Productive
Focus only on what you can control and/or influence.
Fear
The Brain Games Great Leaders Play
What are your workplace fears? And do you let them hold you back?
Sales Hiring
The Riskiest Hire? Your First Sales Rep.
Have you mapped out exactly what you want this person to do, and, more importantly, be?
Leadership Qualities
Practice the Magical Strength of Vulnerability
Stop thinking of vulnerability as a weakness; it's a leadership strength.