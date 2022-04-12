Bethenny Frankel

Bethenny Frankel

Bethenny Frankel is a self-made businessperson, TV producer, multiple New York Times bestselling author, philanthropist and mother. Her first business-focused book, Business Is Personal: The Truth About What it Takes to Be Successful While Staying True to Yourselfcontains anecdotes, personal stories, and advice on how to succeed as an entrepreneur, and provides an in-depth look into her own business deals with Skinnygirl Cocktails and HSN.

https://bethenny.com/

Follow Bethenny Frankel on Social

Latest

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like