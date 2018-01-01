Beverly Flaxington

Beverly Flaxington

Guest Writer
Author, Speaker, Trainer, Business Consultant, Entrepreneur
Beverly Flaxington is a personal and career coach, business-development expert and hypnotherapist in Medfield, Mass. She co-founded The Collaborative, a sales and marketing consultancy, and is the author of Make Your Shift, Understanding Other People and other books. 

More From Beverly Flaxington

Are You Starting a Business for the Right Reasons?
Leadership

Are You Starting a Business for the Right Reasons?

To be successful as an entrepreneur, have a clear view of next steps. Some people quit a job they don't like but end up in a new place that's no better.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.