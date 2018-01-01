Guest Writer

Professor of Business Administration, Harvard Business School

Bharat Anand is the Henry R. Byers Professor of Business Administration in the Strategy Unit at Harvard Business School, and the faculty chair of the HBX initiative. He is an expert in digital strategy and corporate strategy, and his research and case writing has received various awards. He created the business school's first executive program on digital strategies for media companies, has served as faculty head for the required strategy course in the MBA program and currently serves as faculty chair of various executive programs at the school. Professor Anand has advised leading organizations and entrepreneurs worldwide.

He received his B.A. in economics from Harvard College magna cum laude, and his Ph.D. in economics from Princeton University. His new book, The Content Trap: A Strategist’s Guide to Digital Change, was published by Random House in October 2016.