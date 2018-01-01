Bhushan Kulkarni

Bhushan Kulkarni

Guest Writer

Bhushan specialises in skill and behavioural training and writes blogs on Training, Management, Personal effectiveness and Leadership.

More From Bhushan Kulkarni

You and Your Startup
Startups

You and Your Startup

Behance co-founder Scott Belsky says "it's not about ideas. It's about making ideas happen"
5 min read
Post Demonetisation in India, Fintech is the Sector To Watch For
demonetization

Post Demonetisation in India, Fintech is the Sector To Watch For

What is heartening being the fact that for the first time such extensive technology enablement conversations, clarifications are happening across the country.
5 min read
Do You Have A Resource Investigator in Your Team?
Research

Do You Have A Resource Investigator in Your Team?

Resource Investigators are good at communicating with people both inside and outside the company.
3 min read
Positive Thinking For Success? No, Not Always!
Positive Thinking

Positive Thinking For Success? No, Not Always!

This is what will give you strength to face someone who is strong, mighty and has a very successful winning track record.
4 min read
3 Performance Lessons From PV Sindhu's Final Match
Río 2016

3 Performance Lessons From PV Sindhu's Final Match

This 21 year old become the first women to win the Silver for India.
4 min read
Team Composition – Key To Your Success
Team-Building

Team Composition – Key To Your Success

A team need not be as many as nine people, but perhaps should be at least three or four.
4 min read
2 Things That Can Help You Change Faster And Sustain – Part 2
Sustainability

2 Things That Can Help You Change Faster And Sustain – Part 2

A combination of 'rocket philosophy' and 'flight height' will help improve the chances of acquiring and sustaining new habits.
4 min read
3 Things That Can Help You Change Faster And Sustain Them – Part1
Sustainability

3 Things That Can Help You Change Faster And Sustain Them – Part1

Whatever changes that happen fast do not sustain for long.
4 min read
3 Things That Make A Great Leader
Leadership Skills

3 Things That Make A Great Leader

Are we expecting a super human out of a leader? Possibly yes, but the journey is worth giving a try!!!
4 min read
3 Leadership Lessons From Jaipur Pink Panthers - Part 2
Leadership

3 Leadership Lessons From Jaipur Pink Panthers - Part 2

Team work, loyalty and leadership is what you learn from Sports.
3 min read
3 Leadership And Performance Lessons From 1st Winners of ProKabaddi
Lessons

3 Leadership And Performance Lessons From 1st Winners of ProKabaddi

What made this team demonstrate such a high level of performance so consistently match after match.
4 min read
How Learning Competency Can Keep Your Organisation Relevant And Competitive
competency

How Learning Competency Can Keep Your Organisation Relevant And Competitive

Building learning competency (having knowledge, skills, attitude and behavior of Learning) is one powerful way to acquire these things.
5 min read
How Your Startup Can Leverage Learning and Development for Growth
Growth Strategies

How Your Startup Can Leverage Learning and Development for Growth

Getting help for structural solutions will help you in future proofing your firm so that it stays relevant.
4 min read
Valuable Selling Lessons I learnt on Mumbai Local Train
Lessons

Valuable Selling Lessons I learnt on Mumbai Local Train

Travelling in a local train of Mumbai is an experience in itself.
4 min read
Fulfilling new year resolution
New Year's Resolution

Fulfilling new year resolution

Is new year resolutions made to be broken or do we successfully fulfill them?
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.