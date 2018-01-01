Bill Gates

Co-Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Co-Founder of Microsoft
Bill Gates is co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. In 1975, Bill Gates founded Microsoft with Paul Allen, and led the company to become the worldwide leader in business and personal software and services. In 2008, Gates transitioned to focus full time on his foundation’s work to expand opportunity to the world’s most disadvantaged people. Along with co-chair Melinda Gates, he leads the foundation’s development of strategies and sets the overall direction of the organization. In 2010, Bill, Melinda and Warren Buffett founded the Giving Pledge, an effort to encourage the wealthiest families and individuals to publicly commit more than half of their wealth to philanthropic causes and charitable organizations during their lifetime or in their will.

More From Bill Gates

Bill Gates: Accelerating Innovation With Leadership
Bill Gates

Bill Gates: Accelerating Innovation With Leadership

'Innovation starts with government support for the research labs and universities working on new insights that entrepreneurs can turn into companies that change the world.'
8 min read
