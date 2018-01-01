Bill Kelley

Reeling In The Big Ones
Marketing

Overcome your fear, and you could land the mother of all accounts.
4 min read
Under The Big Top

P.T. Barnum was more than master of the show; he may very well have been the greatest salesman on earth.
4 min read
Vanishing Profits?

Don't call Ghostbusters; call a consultant.
5 min read
The Price Is Right?

Many entrepreneurs are consumed with putting price tags on their products or services. But at what cost to their businesses?
4 min read
Square Pegs
Marketing

Filling your customer service team with `mini salespeople'? Chances are, you're missing the mark.
4 min read
Smile and Dial

. . . but watch out for phrases that put a glitch in your across-the-wire sales pitch.
4 min read
Eyes On The Prize

Thinking about making your top salesperson a department manager? You'd better look beyond the obvious.
4 min read
Get Real
Marketing

Ditch the tricks and put puffery aside. According to sales expert Jacques Werth, honesty really is the best policy.
4 min read
Call To Order

Want better-than-average sales stats? Top-notch call reports can help you make the grade.
4 min read
Tough Sell

Take no for an answer? No sirree!
10 min read
Over The Slump

Is a sales slump ruining your business? Here's some advice to get you back on track.
8 min read
Know Thyself

So you lost the sale. Who's to blame? You are.
8 min read
Can You Manage?

You're the salesperson and the boss. First thing to do? Get organized!
10 min read
