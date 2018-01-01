Bill Kelley

Marketing
Reeling In The Big Ones
Overcome your fear, and you could land the mother of all accounts.
Under The Big Top
P.T. Barnum was more than master of the show; he may very well have been the greatest salesman on earth.
Vanishing Profits?
Don't call Ghostbusters; call a consultant.
The Price Is Right?
Many entrepreneurs are consumed with putting price tags on their products or services. But at what cost to their businesses?
Marketing
Square Pegs
Filling your customer service team with `mini salespeople'? Chances are, you're missing the mark.
Smile and Dial
. . . but watch out for phrases that put a glitch in your across-the-wire sales pitch.
Eyes On The Prize
Thinking about making your top salesperson a department manager? You'd better look beyond the obvious.
Call To Order
Want better-than-average sales stats? Top-notch call reports can help you make the grade.
Tough Sell
Take no for an answer? No sirree!
Over The Slump
Is a sales slump ruining your business? Here's some advice to get you back on track.
Know Thyself
So you lost the sale. Who's to blame? You are.
Can You Manage?
You're the salesperson and the boss. First thing to do? Get organized!