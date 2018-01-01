Bill Nuti

Bill Nuti

Guest Writer
CEO and Chairman of NCR, Inc.

3 Leadership Strategies That Will Help Your Business Grow
Leadership

3 Leadership Strategies That Will Help Your Business Grow

Hard choices and hard work await you, if you want to change your company's trajectory toward success.
4 min read
7 Business Lessons From the Gridiron
Business Lessons

7 Business Lessons From the Gridiron

Football is all about winning, but you also learn when to punt.
6 min read
Nations Restricting International Data Flow Are Threatening the Global Digital Economy
Digital Economy

Nations Restricting International Data Flow Are Threatening the Global Digital Economy

The growth in worldwide commerce in data dwarfs trade in tangible goods but parochial restrictions make the path forward unclear.
4 min read
The 5 Essentials Entrepreneurs Need to Succeed
Entrepreneurship

The 5 Essentials Entrepreneurs Need to Succeed

The clearer your vision of success, the more energy you will have to pursue it.
4 min read
Helping Entrepreneurs and Small Businesses Make the Digital Transformation
digital transformation

Helping Entrepreneurs and Small Businesses Make the Digital Transformation

Increasingly, even small businesses can sell to a global economy, if they have the right tools.
4 min read
